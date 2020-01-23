Rick Ross Lounges In Luxury In His Lavish ‘Summer Reign’ Video With Summer Walker

Rick Ross’ latest album Port Of Miami 2 may be five months old, but Ross is still promoting it like it’s brand new. That’s impressive in the fast-paced streaming era, but given it was the Miami rapper’s tenth studio album of a twenty-year career(!) he’s earned the right to take it a little slower. That’s exactly what he does in the video for “Summer Reign,” the fifth single to be released from the album after “Act A Fool,” “Big Tyme,” and “Gold Roses.” While the song’s guest signer Summer Walker doesn’t appear in the video, Ross has plenty of company in the form of a leading lady who lounges with him by the pool of a luxurious mansion.

Ross’ dedication to his craft throughout 2019 paid off in numerous ways, some of which were unexpected, like both of his tracks with Drake, “Money In The Grave” and “Gold Roses,” and his Port Of Miami 2 cut “Nobody’s Favorite” with Gunplay appearing on a list of Jay-Z’s favorite songs of 2019. Ross also appeared on the first single from Travis Barker’s new record label alongside frequent collaborator Lil Wayne and on fellow Miami rapper XXXtentacion’s posthumous album Bad Vibes Forever. Ross has established himself as a hip-hop force with staying power and that feels like an accomplishment worth celebrating.

Watch the video for “Summer Reign” above.