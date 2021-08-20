Skrillex hasn’t dropped an album since 2015 but nowadays, things are picking up for the producer. His latest release pits him beside Justin Bieber and Don Toliver for their confessional track, “Don’t Go.” On the new song, the singer and rapper go back and forth with verses that plead for their lover’s continued presence over feel-good production from Skrillex. “Don’t Go” also arrives with a new video that captures the trio on display at different various exhibits before they each turn into solid gold right before the eyes of viewers.

The new single comes after Skrillex teamed up with J Balvin for “In Da Getto” last month. With that song, the duo shared a video that captured a massive house party filled with games and all types of other fun. The visual also sees appearances from TikTok favorites Khaby Lame and dancer Mustafa. Prior to that Skrillex connected with Starrah and Four Tet for “Butterflies.”

Elsewhere, Bieber recently unveiled the lineup for his Las Vegas weekender. The getaway experiences will feature performances from The Kid Laroi, Kehlani, Jaden, David Guetta, and more. As for Don Toliver, he’s weeks removed from teaming up with Latto for “Fast Lane” and Kali Uchis for “Drugs N Hella Melodies.”

You can watch the video for “Don’t Go” above.

