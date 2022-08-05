The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from DJ Khaled, Drake, Eminem and more. August is here. While we are still reeling from Beyoncé’s Renaissance, another heavy hitter in DJ Khaled is gearing up for his thirteenth studio album God Did. Though it seems this summer will not be taking any breaks as it powers to its close, other rappers are looking to throw their names in the mix for jams and bops that will soundtrack our pregames, cookouts, and brunches. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending August 5, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Eminem — Curtain Call 2 Seventeen years after compiling his greatest hits, Eminem is back for another victory lap with Curtain Call 2. The tracks include classics like “Love The Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna, “Walk On Water” featuring Beyoncé, and rapid fire “Rap God.”

Bobby Shmurda– Bodboy After much speculation as to when Bobby would fully dive back into the music, Bodboy is here. The 9-song record features longtime collaborator Rowdy Rebel and Fat Tony. Though “Hoochie Daddy” may have the people split, there is plenty of vintage Bobby chaos to balance out everyone’s palates. Karlae — Enter The YSL train doesn’t stop as Karlae wants you to Enter into her era. The 16-track effort features head honcho Young Thug, Gunna, Coi Leray, Lil Yachty, Bhad Bhabie and more.

Jugg Harden — The 13 Tape 2 Jugg Harden fully leans into his take on the bearded baller’s persona with The 13 Tape 2. The 15-song project features Young Scooter, Baby Money, YN Jay and more. Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud — You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud show the power of two on You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check. It is a display of bars galore with the help of Big Body Bes, Conway The Machine, Larry June, Kamaiyah, and more.

Fat Money x Cardo Got Wings– Money Got Wings Fat Money and Cardo Got Wings believe they can fly, and certainly ascend on collab project Money Got Wings. It is a fun 10-song project with a sole feature in Baby J. Ron Suno — Suno Mode Much like his cover art for Suno Mode, Ron Suno feels on top of the world next to a pretty girl. The album is blessed with verses from Rowdy Rebel, Rah Swish, Dusty Locane and more.

Kalan.Frfr — 222 Kalan.Frfr is often confused for a singer, but the melodic tones should not fool you; he talks the talk like any other rapper. 222 shows this to the fullest, with the help of Blxst along the way. Shitty Boyz — Trifecta 2 Contrary to what the name could convey, the talented Shitty Boyz are far from waste. Trifecta 2 is a 14-song buffet, with guest chefs Tae Retro and Tri.

Singles/Videos Piers James — “Cha Ching” Piers James, like many rappers, is motivated by the dollar signs. “Cha Ching” is the quintessential soundtrack for cashing your check at the bank on pay day. Turn that bass up.

YBN Nahmir — “Where I’m From” YBN Nahmir wears his hometown flag in “Where I’m From,” a rap version of a virtual tour of Birmingham, Alabama. However, this isn’t for the tourists; Nahmir keeps it very honest about the tougher sides of his area. “We got looters and shooters, we got cops and robbers / we got strippers and scammers, we got the hoes that be plottin’.” Big Boss Vette ft. Flo Milli and Saucy Santana — “Snatched (Remix)” Big Boss Vette, Flo Milli, and Saucy Santana are beaming with confidence on the “Snatched (Remix).” As “He wanna dive in it” repeats in the background, the rappers assert their dominance over men through their sexual prowess. “Y’all trickin’ for dollars, my legs go up for millions.”

Rob Markman — “100 Losses” Accredited journalist and rapper Rob Markman doesn’t want to run away from reality. “100 Losses” is a vulnerable outpouring of not only his personal setbacks, but also what has happened to our culture. Through it all, he has no intentions of giving up. “Win by all means, I don’t care what it cost us / Shoulda, coulda, woulda only thing that’s gon’ haunt us.” Black Soprano Family — “Times Is Rough” Benny The Butcher has seen much success over the last few years, and has brought along his Black Soprano Family along the way. “Times Is Rough” is laced by DJ Premier, and with help from Heem and Rick Hyde, Benny reflects on his come up. The video finds all three rapping in an NYC park, surrounded by bottles of Bel-Air, and riding bikes.