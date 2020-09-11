Lil Baby doesn’t want listeners to “Forget That” he’s one of the most successful artists of the year, so he reminds them with the video for that track featuring Rylo Rodriguez. Baby released the video to celebrate his album, My Turn, becoming the first to go double platinum in 2020. The video finds Lil Baby rapping in front of a backdrop while being attended to by a quartet of women and showing off of his jewelry and stacks of cash. Rylo Rodriguez, with whom Baby shares a fondness for goat imagery appears to rap on a street as well.

My Turn was Baby’s first album to reach No. 1, not just once but twice. All told, it spent five weeks on the top of the Billboard 200 chart. Meanwhile, Baby became a fixture of several other artists’ projects, despite claiming that he’d begun charging $100,000 a feature. He popped up on the remix of Future and Drake’s “Life Is Good” alongside DaBaby, with whom he also appeared on Stunna 4 Vegas on “Do Dat, and he contributed to RMR’s “Dealer” with Future.

His success also extends to an invitation to collaborate with Kanye West, despite an earlier misunderstanding. It’s Lil Baby’s year, and he’s getting everything he said he would when it started.

Watch Lil Baby’s Forget That video featuring Rylo Rodriguez above.