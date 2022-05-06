The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Doja Cat, IDK, Jack Harlow, and more. First off, I’d like to apologize for missing a couple of weeks. It’s been a busy time at Uproxx and between that, covering Coachella, and dealing with personal stuff (as we all do from time to time), regular readers may have felt disappointed when this column didn’t show up in their feeds. Fortunately, we’ve got a strong lineup for its return, and next week, we’ve got a new writer taking over, which should help keep things on schedule from here out. Meanwhile, this week saw the releases of some true bangers from the likes of Jayson Cash, Buddy, Rapsody, EST Gee, Morray, Westside Boogie, Toosii, and Logic, along with the releases listed below. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending May 6, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Black Star — No Fear Of Time Returning with their first album in nearly 25 years, Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) and Talib Kweli are still Black Star. Picking up where they left off in 1998, they spit more revolutionary wisdom on their comeback, this time backed by busy Madlib beats.

IDK & Kaytranada — Simple The DMV MC takes a hard left turn on his latest between-albums EP and ends up with what is perhaps his most innovative and polished-sounding work yet. Of course, plenty of credit is owed to his collaborator, dance music producer Kaytranada, who blends soulful hip-hop with two-step-ready house beats. Jack Harlow — Come Home The Kids Miss You Following up the skyrocketing success of his debut album, That’s What They All Say, and his first solo No. 1 single “First Class,” Jack Harlow leans into the mores of millennial hip-hop, signaling what could be the genre’s next major evolution.

Lil Gotit — The Cheater The Atlanta mainstay is closely affiliated with the city’s modern-day regents through his blood brother Lil Keed, and on his latest, he works to earn this distinction. It helps that Keed and other 1017 and YSL affiliates like Enchanting and Yak Gotti put in appearances as well. Singles/Videos

Ace Hood — “Greatness” Feat. Killer Mike Ace Hood has been a positive light in Florida hip-hop for the past couple of years and taps one of rap’s most uplifting voices on the latest single from his new album, M.I.N.D. Courtney Bell — “Introspection” The Detroit rapper makes his return with a jazzy, thoughtful track that proves the city has its fair share of heady, inspirational rappers to balance the scam and drill rap that has gotten the most attention of late.

Duke Deuce — “Crunkstarz” You gotta give Duke Deuce points for consistency. Maintaining the level of energy he brings to every track can’t be easy, but he remains committed to his brand, even when he slows things down. Headie One — “Came In The Scene” Back in 2019, Headie One introduced many in the US market to the concept of UK drill when he collaborated with Drake on “Only You.” Here, he stands on his own, proving himself deserving of the attention he received back then — and more.

Juicy J — “Step Back” Feat. Duke Deuce Juicy has always been generous with his co-sign for fellow Memphis artists and here, he lends Duke Deuce a little crunk credibility. The video’s concept is also quite reminiscent of the one from Drake’s “Best I Ever Had” video, although turning himself into James Harden makes it objectively funnier. Kevin Gates — “Wizdom” Baton Rouge’s finest returns with a soulful new single that finds him handing out advice to listeners that positions him as a weathered veteran who wants to see everyone win.

Lakeyah — “I Look Good” The Quality Control rapper takes on a funky, bass-driven track for a club-friendly single whose video includes not-so-oblique references to 50 Cent’s “In The Club.” Ray Vaughn — “Potential” Long Beach rapper Ray Vaughn has some heavy expectations on his shoulders. With Kendrick Lamar leaving TDE soon, someone on the label needs to pick up the torch. He puts in a strong resume on his latest single, which toes the line between mainstream-friendly flexing and the label’s signature picture painting.

Shy Glizzy — “Borderline” Feat. EST Gee EST Gee’s been on a roll lately. DC fixture Shy Glizzy wisely acquires his services to bolster his latest, street-focused single. The Louisvillian delivers, low-key stealing the show. Tyga — “Sheikh Talk” Tyga has yet to miss this year. While he’s yet to drop a single that comes close to the volcanic potential of 2019 hit “Taste,” he has also yet to show any signs of rust. It’s likely only a matter of time until he lands another inescapable earworm.