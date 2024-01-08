When Do The 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival Tickets Go On Sale?

Three-day general admission tickets will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, January 9, at 10 a.m. PST. VIP tickets are currently marked as sold out on the BottleRock website, but perhaps that’s a temporary thing before the tickets actually go on sale. There are other ticket tiers as well, so find more information about that on BottleRock’s tickets page. Some ticket tiers will have one-day passes available, although it’s not currently clear when those will go on sale.

As for price, BottleRock is going with a “no surprises at checkout” policy for the first time this year, meaning no hidden fees. So, GA tickets are listed at $456 ($409 for the ticket and $47 for fees), and VIP tickets are set to cost $1,264 ($1,195 for the ticket, $69 for fees).

