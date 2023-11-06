How To Buy Dreamville Fest 2024 Tickets

Dreamville Festival couldn’t possibly fit its heavy-hitting performers on one marquee for its 2023 staging in early April. J. Cole, Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy shared headlining duties, while Drake welcomed 21 Savage, GloRilla, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Wayne during his set. That’s before mentioning Dreamville staples like Ari Lennox, Bas, and JID.

All of which is to say, who knows what Dreamville bosses J. Cole and Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad have in store for the 2024 Dreamville Festival, but we at least know when it will return to Raleigh, North Carolina: April 6 and 7, 2024.

According to a press release, “An early-bird ticket sale for the general public” is scheduled for Friday, November 10, but the 2024 pre-sale begins on Tuesday, November 7, at 10 a.m. EST “for fans who are newsletter subscribers.” Dreamville additionally posted instructions to Instagram this morning (November 6), writing, “Text DREAMVILLE to 68624 and be the first to get your presale password. Public on sale starts Friday at 10am ET at Dreamvillefest.com 🌻 Disclaimer: fees are included in this year’s ticket pricing, so you’ll be able to see the full amount up front! (before taxes, if applicable)”

If you visit the official Dreamville Festival website, you’re immediately prompted to sign up for festival updates. Ticketing information is also provided, including details about two general admission packages, three VIP packages — JV, Varsity, and MVP — and hotel options. Chase cardholders “will have early access to GA, GA+, and all VIP-tiered tickets” beginning on Wednesday, November 8, at 10 a.m. EST.

