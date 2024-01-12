Will Diddy Attend The 2024 Grammys?

“The severity of the allegations cast a shadow over the artist — and over the awards show that recognized him,” The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reports this morning, January 12. “Diddy’s representative told THR that he won’t attend the Feb. 4 Grammys. Everyone nominated for a Grammy is invited to the show, and the Academy revealed in a Dec. 11 statement to RadarOnline that it is ‘taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves.'”

In the aftermath of allegations, Diddy stepped down as Chairman at Revolt, which he co-founded in 2013, and Hulu reportedly scrapped its in-development reality show focusing on Diddy and his family.

The 2024 Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4. The ceremony will broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.