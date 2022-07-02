Last November, Adele ended her five-year drought without an album thanks to the release of 30. The project was one of 2022’s most successful releases as it was both the last No. 1 album of 2021 and the first of 2022 thanks to six non-consecutive weeks atop the albums chart. That wasn’t the only five-year drought Adele had ongoing. Prior to Friday, it’d also been five years since Adele held a live and public show, but thankfully that came to an end last night through her performance at BST Hyde Park.

you can tell adele missed doing concerts and hearing her fans singing her song 🥹

pic.twitter.com/dvYSUspmog — ً skeila (@rremedyns) July 1, 2022

Adele put on a show for the crowd of 65,000 people at BST Hyde Park. During her performance, which clocked in at about two hours, she said it was “so strange to be in front of a crowd again.” Elsewhere in her set, fans enjoyed performances of newer records, like her 2021 chart-topping record “Easy On Me,” as well as classics like “Someone Like You.” It was during the latter performance that Adele was brought to tears as the crowd of 65,000 people showed off their singing skills by belting out the lyrics to “Someone Like You.”

A fan captured the moment and it was clear that Adele was moved by her fans’ support as she tried her best to fight back the tears. Afterward, Adele sang the chorus for “Someone Like You” one last time and concluded the song’s performance by simply saying, “Wow.”

You can watch Adele’s emotional moment in the video above.