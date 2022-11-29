As the year comes to a close, music fans are looking back to see what songs, artists, and albums were their favorites via digital platforms like Apple Music Replay, Instafest, and Spotify Wrapped. Still, while those apps are great for seeing what each of us listened to personally, you might be curious about what we listened to collectively. Fortunately, those answers are also readily available thanks to Billboard, which collected lists of all the new albums and songs that reached No. 1 status on their respective charts (although they don’t come with a nifty, shareable graphic, sadly).

So, what were all the new songs that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100?

Leading off the year was the Encanto soundtrack standout “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which had families singing along from the moment the movie dropped on Disney Plus — even if some parents had to do so reluctantly. Next, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” — a sleeper hit from June 2020 — held the top spot for five weeks and broke the record for the longest charting song on the Hot 100 of all time at 91 weeks. Glass Animals were booted by British superstar Harry Styles, whose “As It Was” became an inescapable hit, spending a whopping 15 weeks at No. 1.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” Future’s “Wait For U,” and Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks” all took turns at the top spot before being swept away in the splash from Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” which held on for two weeks. That was just long enough to get pushed aside by Beyonce’s comeback single “Break My Soul,” which ceded the peak to Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl.” Steve Lacy’s surprise hit “Bad Habit” took over for three weeks in October before being replaced by Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ gender-bending “Unholy.”

But for the last few weeks, there’s been one reigning queen: Taylor Swift, who has dominated all November with the ubiquitous TikTok fave “Anti-Hero.” Now, Mariah Carey, who has already returned to the Hot 100 with her reliable holiday mainstay “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” stands a pretty decent chance of taking the top spot after doing so every December for an impressive three years running. Will she make it four? If she doesn’t, blame Taylor Swift. She’s the problem.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.