All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw some fiery releases despite coming off of a relaxing holiday. Kali Uchis and Ozuna shared a song from a movie soundtrack, DJ Khalid linked with Panamanian singer Sech for a rhythmic single, and Anuel AA released pumped up song about losing love. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Kali Uchis, Ozuna — “Another Day In America” Fresh off her Grammy nomination, Kali Uchis and Ozuna teamed up to deliver a song that is honest about this country’s roots. The single is cut from the soundtrack Stephen Spielberg’s forthcoming West Side Story film. Throughout the lyrics, Uchis flips the idea of the American dream on its head, singing about mass incarceration and immigration issues. Sech, DJ Khaled — “Borracho” After some major wins on his 2021 album Khaled Khaled, DJ Khaled returned for a hip-swinging collaboration with Latin Grammy nominee Sech for the new track “Borracho.” True to the rest of DJ Khaled’s catalog, the song is a dance-ready anthem about forgetting your problems and getting drunk for the weekend.

Anuel AA — “Llorando En Un Ferrari” This week, Puerto Rican singer and rapper Anuel AA dropped a song that got real about heartbreak. “Llorando En Un Ferrari” may feature a thumping beat, but its lyrics reveal that fame and opulence don’t keep someone safe from sadness — thus he’s crying in a Ferrari. Mura Masa — “2gether” Electronic producer Mura Masa pivoted away from stadium-filling EDM in favor of a more vulnerable love song “2gether.” Of course, the song still features gritty synths and resonating bass drops that made him a staple in the scene, but Mura Masa also adds a layer of acoustic guitar and leaves space for his lovelorn lyrics to cut through.

Allie X — “Milk” The last we heard from Allie X, she was released her 2020 album Cape God (which featured a great Mitski collaboration as well). Now, the Canadian songwriter drops off a deluxe version of the release which includes several brand-new tracks, including “Milk.” The new song showcases Allie X’s captivating vocals and metaphor-laden songwriting. Jessie Murph — “Always Been You” 17-year-old rising songwriter Jessie Murph makes a statement with her latest track, “Always Been You.” The song is a way for Murph to flex her soaring vocal range as her honeyed voice sings of imagining a perfect life with her soul mate.

Morgen — “Fine By Me” Breakout bedroom pop singer Morgen fired off an effortlessly catching tune “Fine By Me” this week. The glistening track features dance-ready production, offers another preview of her debut EP, Unaccompanied Minor, and positions her as a soon-to-be star. Liv Dawson — “Don’t Let Me Lose You” UK singer Liv Dawson dropped the snappy single “Don’t Let Me Lose You” this week as a way of being honest about her shortcomings. The sunny pop tune details how she may be forgetful when it comes to remembering her keys and phone, but she just hopes that she doesn’t lose track of something much more important to her — her crush.