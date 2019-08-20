All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Getty Image

The pop gods truly blessed us this week. Taylor Swift’s Lover rollout has featured an eclectic mix of songs so far, but the pop legend just outdid herself with the sweet, romantic title track. Normani’s post-Fifth Harmony collab singles have been incredible, but the singer proved that she’s a force to be reckoned with on her new solo track, “Motivation.” Charli XCX teamed up with Sky Ferreira for the glittering angst anthem “Cross You Out,” and Miley Cyrus is healing from heartbreak on her vulnerable new track “Slide Away.”

Overwhelmed yet? I’m right there with you. Every week, Uproxx will round out the best new pop releases of the last seven days. Listen up.

Rosalía — “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” Feat Ozuna

Rosalía and Ozuna are two of the biggest Spanish-language pop stars in the world right now, and their collab is as incredible as one would expect. Rosalía has had a really strong run of singles this summer, from the bass-thumping J Balvin collab “Con Altura” to the cash-burning “Milionária” and “Dios Nos Libre Del Dinero.” On “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi,” Rosalía and Ozuna sing their devotion to one another. Over a bouncy, tropical beat, the pair paint a portrait of consuming love — clothes around necks, “flowers and bills” surrounding them.

Taylor Swift — “Lover”

Just days ahead of the release of her seventh studio album, Lover, Taylor Swift dropped her strongest song from this cycle. The album’s title track is dizzyingly romantic, the lovesick vibes of Fearless and Speak Now all grown up. Music writers will run themselves in circles trying to decide if “Lover” sounds more like Rilo Kiley or Mazzy Star, but more than anything the song feels like a continuation of the love stories Swift has been sharing with us for a decade. It’s warm and intimate, optimistic and nostalgic. From the confident highs of “ME!” to the self-aware doubt of “The Archer,” Lover is shaping up to be one of Swift’s most vulnerable and wide-ranging releases to date.