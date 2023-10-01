Britney Spears is cutting loose on social media. From her racy videos to her exotic choreography tutorials, Spears is reclaiming her joy for her forty-two million followers. Unfortunately not everyone finds her antics entertaining. On Tuesday, September 26, after a clip of knife-wielding Spears went viral, the police went to her home for a welfare check.

Although Spears insisted that people lighten up, ensuring that her seemingly dangerous choreography was safe, cops were sure to investigate the situation further. Following the encounter Saturday, September 30, Spears returned to social media with a striking message blasting the officers for their mistreatment.

Read her complete response below.

Is it a joke in the news again with wellness checks??? Come on, America … we’re cooler than that, right??? The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4-minute performances with them. I am getting an apology. I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…IT’S ENOUGH! Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO!!! As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter, as if I’m in the wrong…nope, it’s an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions! It’s about power for cops.

Since the termination of her conservatorship, Spears has used her various social media platforms to let supporters into the inner workings of her new life.