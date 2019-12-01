Getty Image
Camila Cabello Unveiled The Full ‘Romance’ Tracklist A Week Before Its Release

Camila Cabello excited fans a week before her sophomore record’s release by unveiling the record’s full track listing. Cabello, who recently dazzled the AMAs audience with a passionate performance with Taylor Swift and Hasley, dropped all 14 song titles to her upcoming record, Romance, on social media.

Cabello’s theatric announcement was in the form of a video, with a set made to look like a grand theater. As an orchestra plays in the background, panels with a song title scroll down the stage. The tracklist features all six previously released singles, “Shameless,” “Living Proof,” “Liar,” “Easy,” “Cry for Me,” and “Señorita.” Romance also boasts a feature by DaBaby on the track “My Oh My.”

Along with revealing the title of each song, Cabello excited fans with a series of cryptic videos. One includes a visual of a portrait of the singer catching on fire. Another poses the questions, “Have you ever been in love?” “Have you ever felt the deepness? The darkness? The madness?”

Check out Camila Cabello’s Romance tracklist below.

1. “Shameless”
2. “Living Proof”
3. “Should’ve Said It”
4. “My Oh My” Feat. DaBaby
5. “Señorita” Feat. Shawn Mendes
6. “Liar”
7. “Bad Kind of Butterflies”
8. “Easy”
9. “Feel It Twice”
10. “Dream of You”
11. “Cry for Me”
12, “This Love”
13. “Used to This”
14. “First Man”

Romance is out 12/6 via SYCO/Epic Records. Pre-order it here.

