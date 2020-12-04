Dua Lipa Strips Down ‘Future Nostalgia’ For Her Tiny Desk Concert

In an age where albums are often released with no advanced warning, Dua Lipa has been promoting Future Nostalgia for a long time; Lead single “Don’t Start Now” came out all the way back in October 2019. Between then and now, Lipa has appeared on basically every available promotional/performance platform: She’s been on The Tonight Show, Ellen, The Late Late Show, The Tonight Show again, a virtual prom night, livestream benefits, Jimmy Kimmel Live! (as the host), The Late Late Show again, Miley Cyrus’ new album, FIFA 21, and the AMAs.

Pretty much the only thing she hasn’t done yet this year is an NPR Tiny Desk Concert, but she crossed that one off her to-do list today. During the pandemic, the series has moved away from its usual venue of the NPR offices, so for her performance, Lipa found herself in a different, very orange space. The set was headlined by a funky and somewhat stripped-back performance of “Levitating,” for which she was joined by some background singers, a guitarist, a bass player, and a drum machine.

Meanwhile, Lipa is starting to look beyond Future Nostalgia now. She recently dropped a new single (“Fever” with Angèle), she’s planning on a Future Nostalgia B-sides collection for 2021, and she might already be considering a new album.

Watch Lipa’s Tiny Desk concert above.

