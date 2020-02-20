Mad Cool Is Offering A ‘Festival Experience Flight’ With Live Music Onboard

Mad Cool Festival in Madrid hasn’t announced its full lineup yet, but big-name artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, and Phoebe Bridgers are already confirmed to be appearing. While the flight from the US to Spain can be lengthy, Mad Cool is giving some attendees a way to fly in style: a “festival experience flight.”

The flight is a way to start the party early and will have live music and more onboard in order to get attendees excited about the festival. The special flight takes passengers from London’s Gatwick airport straight to Madrid on July 7, one day before the festival kicks off. Partnering with the Ibiza Express airline, the two-and-a-half-hour flight will feature live music as well as other surprises for passengers. Mad Cool says that “passengers will be able to get a head start on the celebration with a complete experience from the very minute they embark on their journey to the Spanish capital.”

✈️✈️ #MadCool2020 and @iberiaexpress introduce you the official festival flight: an on-board experience with live music and lots of surprises! ✈️✈️ Flight I23715 of 7 July between London and Madrid is available for booking now! 👉 https://t.co/wGJc684ERO pic.twitter.com/FRC4SIRBy6 — Mad Cool Festival (@madcoolfestival) February 20, 2020

Those who have already purchased their Mad Cool tickets get a 10-percent discount on the flight. Find tickets here.

Revisit our review of the 2019 Mad Cool Festival here.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.