Olivia Rodrigo Will Reportedly Have Four Songs In The Billboard Hot 100’s Top Ten

With Olivia Rodrigo, pop fans finally have a star who is doing Drake and J. Cole numbers. After notching her second No. 1 single with the release of “Good 4 U,” the emerging Filipina songwriter is reportedly on track to have not just “Good 4 U” in the top ten on the Billboard chart, but also have her other two early singles, “Drivers License” and “Deja Vu” surge back into the top ten — and have a fourth song added with Sour album cut “Traitor.”

Though rappers like Drake can easily see this kind of success off a new single, and even more independent rappers like J. Cole can stack the top ten during album release week, it’s incredibly rare for a pop star to be doing rapper numbers in this day and age. Olivia’s numbers for these four tracks are still just rumors, but it’s interesting that not only her first three singles have moved back up the chart, but an album cut has, too.

My money would’ve been on the album’s intense opening number, “Brutal,” but it appears more people have been on the verge of being cheated on but never had a song for it until “Traitor” showed up. Keep an eye out on Monday too see if these numbers get confirmed, and also to check up on Taylor Swift’s record-breaking evermore vinyl sale numbers. What a weekend for the pop girls.

