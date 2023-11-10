What Are The Pop Grammy Nominations For 2024?

Unfortunately, Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” can’t magically be eligible for nomination at the 2024 Grammys, though we can go ahead and pencil Lipa’s name in for this time next year. The Recording Academy revealed nominees in all 98 categories for the 2024 Grammys and had plenty of other deserving pop artists, albums, and songs to pick from the eligibility window between October 1, 2022 to September 15, 2023.

It wouldn’t be a Grammys nomination field without Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift, They’re each well-represented. Plus, the discourse over whether Miley Cyrus will be snubbed yet again or finally win her first-career Grammy will be alive and well for the next six-ish months. See all of the pop nominations below.