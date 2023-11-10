taylor swift ice spice 2023
What Are The Pop Grammy Nominations For 2024?

Unfortunately, Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” can’t magically be eligible for nomination at the 2024 Grammys, though we can go ahead and pencil Lipa’s name in for this time next year. The Recording Academy revealed nominees in all 98 categories for the 2024 Grammys and had plenty of other deserving pop artists, albums, and songs to pick from the eligibility window between October 1, 2022 to September 15, 2023.

It wouldn’t be a Grammys nomination field without Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift, They’re each well-represented. Plus, the discourse over whether Miley Cyrus will be snubbed yet again or finally win her first-career Grammy will be alive and well for the next six-ish months. See all of the pop nominations below.

Best Pop Solo Performance

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
Doja Cat — “Paint The Town Red”
Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?” [From Barbie]
Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”
Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson — Chemistry
Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo — Guts
Ed Sheeran — – (Subtract)
Taylor Swift — Midnights

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Miley Cyrus Feat. Brandi Carlile — “Thousand Miles”
Lana Del Rey Feat. Jon Batiste — “Candy Necklace”
Labrinth Feat. Billie Eilish — “Never Felt So Alone”
Taylor Swift Feat. Ice Spice — “Karma”
SZA Feat. Phoebe Bridgers — “Ghost In The Machine”

Best Pop Dance Recording

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, and Coi Leray — “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
Calvin Harris Feat. Ellie Goulding — “Miracle”
Kylie Minogue — “Padam Padam”
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta — “One In A Million”
Troye Sivan — “Rush”

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán — La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor — Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas — A Ciegas
Maluma — Don Juan
Gaby Moreno — X Mí (Vol. 1)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway — To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones — Pieces Of Treasure
Laufey — Bewitched
Pentatonix — Holidays Around The World
Bruce Springsteen — Only The Strong Survive
Various — Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

