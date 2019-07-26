Getty Image

As Taylor Swift geared up to release the first single of her new era, fans had no idea what to expect — the very structured star was on a new label for the first time, and releasing an album outside her normal timing. When “ME!” arrived, it was a bubbly, frothy anthem centering self-love within a romantic relationship. The song was a sweet, pop-oriented new direction for the singer, who had just gone through a dark, hip-hop-leaning era. But there was something else different about the song, too.

Unlike any other lead single from a Swift album, this was the first-ever track to feature a guest artist, Brendan Urie of Panic! At The Disco. It’s not that Taylor had never collaborated with other artists before, she has plenty of times, it’s that the introduction to her next era involved sharing the stage with another artist. That was a totally different move for Swift, one of the best strategists in the industry.

The song came out in late April, and the strategy seemed to work — it debuted at No. 2 on the chart and has stuck around for the last three months, sitting pretty in the middle of the chart all summer. Swift’s decision to introduce her album with a de facto duet seemed to set the tone for a whole host of collaborative songs in pop music this summer.

Before we get any further, it’s worth noting the extremely obvious elephant in the room, Lil Nas X’s unprecedented success with “Old Town Road,” came on the heels of the song’s remix with Billy Ray Cyrus a few weeks earlier in April, and its popularity continues to be punctuated by real or imagined additional remix partners. For instance, this week’s new edition includes BTS member RM and has been dubbed “Seoul Town Road.”

When it comes to remixing songs that are already at the top of the chart, Billie Eilish’s camp tried that strategy recently, too, adding heartthrob superstar Justin Bieber to Billie’s own hit “Bad Guy” in what seemed like an obvious attempt to get it above “Old Town Road” on the chart for the coveted No. 1 slot. The original version has hovered at No. 2 for several weeks — and moved within the top five spots or so — in the last four months.