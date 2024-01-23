Ask, and you shall receive. Back in 2023, Justin Timberlake made multiple trips to the recording studio. The Grammy Award-winning singer appeared on songs with Coco Jones and Jung Kook. But when he and longtime collaborator Timbaland released “Keep Going Up” with Nelly Furtado, fans were on high alert, and rightfully so.

Shortly after, Timberlake reunited with NSYNC for the group’s first song in over twenty years, “Better Place.” Sadly, it is unclear if the band will release any further works, but Timberlake surely will. On January 20, Timberlake took to his official Instagram page to announce Everything I Thought It Was, the singer’s first album in six years. So, when will Justin Timberlake’s new album come out?

Unfortunately, that bit of information is still unknown. However, Timberlake’s recent post on Instagram suggests that the project’s lead single, “Selfish,” is set to hit the streaming platform on Thursday, January 25.

The trailer for the forthcoming project, voiced by Benicio Del Toro, gives fans a sense of its creative direction. Not else is known about Everything I Thought It Was at this time.

But according to Billboard, Timberlake’s plans for the year include much more than music. Sources told the outlet that in 2023, holds were placed in arenas across North America for 2024 tour dates.

Justin Timberlake’s single “Selfish” is out on 1/25. Find more information here.