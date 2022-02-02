Few artists had a 2021 like Olivia Rodrigo did. The young singer rose to fame at the top of last year with her breakout single, “Drivers License.” Months later she released her debut album, Sour, which wound up being one of the most successful pop albums of the year. She also landed seven nominations for the 2022 Grammys. Starting in April, Rodrigo will tour in North America and Europe and she’s bringing a trio of singers with her for the string of shows.

Who Is Opening The Olivia Rodrigo Tour?

Gracie Abrams and Holly Humberstone will support Rodrigo during her performances in North America while Baby Queen will serve as her opener for shows in Europe and the UK. Gracie Abrams’ latest release arrived at the end of 2021 with This Is What It Feels Like, which boasted 12 songs without any guest features. As for Holly Humberstone, she released the EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin. She’s also already released a new single this year with the song “London Is Lonely.” Lastly, Baby Queen’s most recent release was “Wannabe,” which arrived in November, following her debut album, The Yearbook.

You can see the full list of dates for Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour below.