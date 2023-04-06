Emily Ratajkowski‘s dating life has made plenty of headlines lately, and for that reason, it takes up plenty of room in a new LA Times profile that includes EmRata’s reaction to word that she was spotted kissing Harry Styles in Japan. Her response makes her previously suggested timeline a little confusing (perhaps there’s some overlap there that we don’t know about), but what can you do? She’s having a good time, it seems.

In the piece, Emily also makes some vague statements that could be about Eric Andre (that’s the potential reading from columnist Amy Kaufman), and to be frank, they’re not spectacular reveals. These include Emily’s disappointment that this unnamed male didn’t directly comment on her beauty and when asked, he declared, “Are you serious? You’re a famous model.” Emily now remarks, “I need to know that you are specifically attracted to me” rather than a “standard,” but when it comes to Pete Davidson, she is clearly a fan, even though their public appearances looked incredibly awkward. In fact, Emily is still singing Pete’s praises:

“Even my friends were like, ‘What was that like?'” she says, referring to her outings with the “Saturday Night Live” veteran. “I actually don’t understand it. People are so perplexed by the idea that a man might just be respectful to women and treat them like people and thus be easy to go out on dates with.”

Even though Pete and Emily didn’t work out as a long-term couple, there’s plenty of respect there. Back in November 2021, she had let the world know that she understood the attraction, too. To recap, EmRata declared, “[H]e seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!” Lately, though, Pete has admitted that the SNL cast’s focus on his dating life didn’t make him feel great. He probably feels much differently about Emily’s take, though.

(Via LA Times)