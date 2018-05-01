The First Season 9 ‘The Walking Dead’ On-Set Photo Offers More Evidence Of A Time Jump

05.01.18 2 hours ago

AMC

Now that Fear the Walking Dead has raised the bar for writing in The Walking Dead universe and arguably evolved into a better show than the original, season nine of The Walking Dead has its work cut out for it. Ratings have been drifting downward, and the two-and-a-half year Negan and Saviors storyline has left it in a rut.

However, like Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead begins next season with a fresh perspective in new showrunner, Angela Kang, who has consistently been one of the show’s best writers. It also appears that the next season of the series will blend elements from both the comic book and storylines original to the show, like the brewing showdown between Maggie and Rick over Rick’s decision not to kill Negan. We know now that Maggie will return for season 9, but we don’t know for how long.

But there is also Georgie, who may or may not be a character from the comics, and there’s still the mystery surrounding that helicopter, and whether Georgie and the helicopter are connected.

