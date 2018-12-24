Netflix

Christmas Eve and Day are never optimal for network or cable television programming, and while this isn’t a new phenomenon, this time of year is wonderful for clearing out Netflix queues. In that spirit, the streaming service is offering some key holiday selections this year, and there are a few traditional and sporty TV highlights to be found below. We’ve also compiled lists of the best seasonal movies for adults as well as holiday horror movies and a ranking of The Office Christmas episodes. Or you can binge watch every single Marvel movie in order and dig into our oral history of SNL‘s “Christmastime For The Jews.” In other words, you’ve got options!

The Christmas Chronicles (Netflix) — Kurt Russell tops our list of Santas as the coolest Saint Nick in history for solid reason. Watch him do the jailhouse rock and zoom through the sky in a holiday caper like you’ve never seen.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale (Netflix) — Kiernan Shipka’s teenage witch celebrates the Winter Solstice after joining Church Of Night while helping her family fend off demons and poltergeists.

Bird Box (Netflix) — If you’re looking to avoid holiday programming, Sandra Bullock stars in this adaptation of Josh Malerman’s best selling novel. The film functions as an adrenaline-fueled, post-apocalyptic story that lands in solid B-movie territory, but crowds are meme-ing while watching Bullock and John Malkovich fight for survival, as well as a new beginning for humanity.

It’s A Wonderful Life (Monday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — As tradition dictates, Jimmy Stewart will once again tear merrily through Bedford Falls as George Bailey after learning what it’s like to truly be alive in Frank Capra’s classic film.

Beauty And The Beast (Monday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — The Oscar-nominated animated musical replays for those kids and adults who can’t resist watching Belle set aside her own happiness to help a hideously, magically transformed prince find true love while saving her father.

A Bold New Love: A Christmas Eve With Middle Collegiate Church (Monday, CBS 11:30 p.m.) — Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Titus Burgess will conduct the Art & Soul Chorus while singing two of his own gospel songs during this lead-in celebration of Christmas morning.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets (Tuesday, ABC 3:00 p.m.) — ‘Time to Thunder Up with Oklahoma City’s team opening their three-game battle against the Houston Rockets, live from Toyota Center in Houston.

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (Tuesday, ABC 5:30 p.m.) — Kyrie Irving and Celtics face off against Joel Embiid and the 76ers to end their four-game homestand from TD Garden in Boston.

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors (Tuesday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Live from Oracle Arena in Oakland, Lebron James and the Lakers meet the Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors for the first of four games.

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Tuesday, NBC 8:00 p.m.) — The Jim Carrey-starring live-action version of this oft-repeated classic tale follows the coldhearted creature attempting to trash Whoville’s Yuletide celebration. At least the makeup was Oscar nominated! Happy holidays, y’all.