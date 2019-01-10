Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Sunflower,” the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse single featuring Post Malone and Swae Lee, already had a lyrics video featuring footage from the film last year, but it turns out, the song still has plenty of life left. The duo released a new, official video live from the studio, documenting the recording process and featuring a short intro clip from the film’s premiere where they gas each other up, each crediting the other for the song’s success.

For those who haven’t seen the movie yet — seriously, what are you waiting for? — the song actually plays a critical role in the overall plot, which explains its prominence in the promotion of the excellent soundtrack, but it’s also an exceedingly catchy track on its own. While it sounds romantic on the surface, it’s actually a little seedy (sorry for the pun), which is the joke that made it part of some of the movie’s most memorable scenes — even in the original script, which landed online last week courtesy of Sony.

Meanwhile, both of the “Sunflower” principal performers also have big years ahead of them. Post said that he wanted to release a new body of work sometime this year and followed through just before Christmas with a new song called “Wow.” He’s also headlining Bonnaroo alongside Childish Gambino who recently toured with Swae Lee’s group, Rae Sremmurd. The duo dropped their own holiday EP recently, while Swae fielded renewed rumors that he was plotting a solo career with an announcement of a new solo album dropping later this year.