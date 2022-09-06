All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Living Hour — Someday Is Today Winnipeg band Living Hour debuted their dreamy and enthralling album Someday Is Today this week. The 11-track project is both intimate and expansive, combing Sam Sarty’s captivating vocals with relaxing riffs and reflective lyrics. The album even includes a collaboration with Jay Som, with the deliciously fuzzy power ballad “Feelings Meeting.” Gorillaz — “New Gold” Feat. Tame Impala, Bootie Brown Gorillaz teased their surprise Tame Impala collaboration “New Gold” a few weeks ago at All Points East festival. This week, the joint track is finally here, and it’s just as great as expected. Combining Tame Impala’s psych-pop sensibilities and Gorillaz’s tight rhythms, “New Gold” is an irresistibly groovy tune bolstered by Bootie Brown’s smooth flow.

The 1975 — “I’m In Love With You” The 1975 try their hand at a happy-go-lucky love song with the new, exuberant ballad “I’m In Love With You.” The song starts off with a joyous acoustic guitar riff before breaking out into a buoyant and radio-ready pop-leaning anthem, and the video even features a cameo by Phoebe Bridgers. Young Jesus — “Rose Eater” Young Jesus is just a few weeks away from dropping the new album Shepherd Head, and this week they’ve given a final taste of what’s in store with “Rose Eater.” The piano-driven track is coupled with John Rossiter’s resounding vocals and turns into a cinematic, awe-inspiring ballad, reflecting the album’s themes of love, loss, and hope.

Alex Lahey — “Congratulations” It’s been a few years since we’ve had a full-length release from confessional Australian songwriter Alex Lahey, though she has been sharing a handful of singles over the years. Her latest is the downtempo tune “Congratulations,” which shows off the songwriter’s skill for turning relatable, painful situations into catchy tunes. “Two of my exes got engaged within an improbably short space of time of one another. What are the odds?” she said about the track. “I couldn’t not write a song inspired by it.” Frankie Cosmos — “Aftershook” Continuing to roll out their anticipated upcoming album Inner World Peace, Frankie Cosmos returns with the jam “Aftershook.” The song boasts a mellow guitar riff coupled with Cosmos’ airy vocals and displays how the group have honed their production in recent years, filling out their sound while holding onto their eccentric and playful nature. “‘Aftershook’ is about processing the past and grappling with maintaining a balanced ratio of emotional awareness and hopefulness,” lead singer Greta Kline said.

Disq — “(With Respect To) Loyal Serfs” Midwestern rockers Disq are on a mission to bring back late ’90s indie rock with their upcoming album Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet. Their latest single, “(With Respect To) Loyal Serfs,” hits the mark. The song starts off with a ripping riff as member Shannon Connor grumbles lyrics about labor, fitting for the recent holiday. “Loyal serfs is about everyone’s fate,” the band noted in a statement. Plains — “Abilene” Plains is the new, country-leaning musical duo made up of Waxahatchee’s Katie Katie Crutchfield and songwriter Jess Williamson. Both revered songwriters in their own right, the duo’s harmonies float above an acoustic and slide guitar as they sing lovelorn lyrics about trusting your gut at the end of a relationship. The song arrives on the upcoming album I Walked With You A Ways, which debuts in October.