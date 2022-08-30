All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Julia Jacklin — Pre-Pleasure When Australian songwriter Julia Jacklin began working on her third studio album Pre-Pleasure, she was on a quest to stop feeling like she needed to work on all the aspects of her life, and simply enjoy them. This realization is weaved through her 10-track LP, a witty and fun album that explores pleasure, boundaries, and the art of finally living in the moment. Stella Donnelly — Flood Stella Donnelly is another Australian indie rocker who shared a full-length project this week. Her sophomore LP Flood follows her acclaimed 2019 debut, furthering her brand of conversational and jaunty music. The 11-track album include a mix of hooky and vulnerable indie tunes, proving her breakout stardom is more than justified.

Giant Waste Of Man — Biographer LA-based group Giant Waste Of Man share their monumental LP Biographer. The atmospheric 12-track album expertly combines wistful ’90s indie and early aughts emo influences while making sure to sprinkle in some killer guitar riffs. Elissa Mielke — Mouse After making a name for herself with her 2021 debut EP, heart-tugging Canadian songwriter Elissa Mielke releases the five-song EP Mouse. Featuring swelling, sweet harmonies, vulnerable lyrics, and Mielke’s room-filling vocals, Mouse showcases the musician’s delightful, ballad-like songwriting.

Arctic Monkeys — “There Better Be A Mirrorball” Arctic Monkeys have been touring across Europe, teasing new music live after officially announcing their upcoming album The Car. Though the album announcement originally arrived without official music, the UK band have finally given fans a taste of what’s in store with the loungy single “There Better Be A Mirrorball.” The song starts off slow with a languid piano, clearly still inspired by their suave sixth album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Eventually, Alex Turner’s sensual lyrical delivery croons a wistful love song. The National — “Weird Goodbyes” Feat. Bon Iver Members of The National have kind of been doing their own thing lately; Aaron Dessner kick-started his producing career with some Grammy-winning work with Taylor Swift, and Matt Berninger released a solo LP. But since The National are currently on tour, the band shared a new single, the Bon Iver collaboration “Weird Goodbyes.” The song is coupled by a gentle, rolling beat, as Berninger sings about letting go of the past and moving on, only to be overwhelmed by second thoughts.

Whitney — “Memory” Whitney have been steadily rolling out pairs of dance-leaning singles ahead of their upcoming album, Spark. Their latest song, “Memory,” features pleasant piano keys and charming vocals, continuing the band’s signature upbeat instrumentals while hearkening back to hits off their 2016 debut LP. Wild Pink — “Hold My Hand” Feat. Julien Baker After sharing the title track to the upcoming album ILYSM, Wild Pink teams up with fellow indie songwriter Julien Baker for the tender track “Hold My Hand.” Quiet and pastoral, the song features whispered vocals and elegant piano arrangements and points to what’s expected to be another rich, evocative release from the indie group. “I wrote that song right after my first surgery, about lying on the operating table where a member of the surgical team held my hand right before I went under,” lead singer John Ross said.

Tegan And Sara — “Faded Like A Feeling” Tegan And Sara have quite a lot going on right now. They’re gearing up for a TV show about their lives, rolling out a new album, and Sara even just became a first-time mom. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have new music to share. The sister duo’s new track “Faded Like A Feeling” continues their ballad-like catalog and further previews the album Crybaby, which is set to arrive in late October. Magdalena Bay — “All You Do” After making their well-received debut album Mercurial World last year, indie pop duo Magdalena Bay are readying the deluxe release, including the new track “All You Do.” More minimal than the songs on the original album, “All You Do” is a cinematic and laid-back taste of the duo’s captivating music.