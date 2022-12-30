The holiday season is nearly over. With just a few days until the start of the new year, people begin to reflect on all 2022 had to offer them. In music media, we recount the best albums of the year and foreshadow the most anticipated projects to drop in the next few months. On the other hand, musicians prepare their final theatrical performance of the year. Some stop by the televised concert Dick Clark’s New Years’ Rockin Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest. While others, like pop singer Miley Cyrus, take matters into their own hands by hosting their own banger blowout.

As rock band Paramore gears up for their North America tour in a few weeks, singer Hayley Williams opted out of New Year’s Eve performances, instead lending her talents to fashion designer Rodarte for their latest campaign. Williams has served as a musical inspiration to acts like Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Steve Lacy, so it’s no doubt she can serve as a fashion muse to the company. Photographed by Paramore’s resident photographer, Zac Farro, Williams is pictured in the Los Angeles-based designer’s gold sequin halter dress sporting her signature burnt orange tresses as she freshens up her makeup.

Another rocker featured in the campaign is none other than Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner. However, the best-selling author took a much less glamorous approach to her imagery. She wears Rodarte’s black velvet dress with lace collars styled with her signature space buns. This isn’t Zauner’s first fashion campaign, having appeared in The North Face’s promotional video. Still, instead of an elaborate set design, Zauner photographs herself in what appears to be her bedroom.

Musicians Maggie Rogers, Kilo Kish, and Joanna Newsom also appear in Rodarte’s campaign.

Rodarte’s PS23 collection is available here.

