How Much Are Tickets For Portola Festival 2024?

The 2024 Portola Festival returns to Pier 80 in San Francisco, California on September 28 and 29, and today, the festival announced a truly stacked lineup led by headliners Rüfüs Du Sol, Justice, Disclosure, Fisher, Gesaffelstein, Jamie xx, Four Tet, and M.I.A. You can find ticket prices below.

Tickets for the festival go on sale on Friday, May 17, beginning at noon Pacific. 2-Day general admission starts at $359.95, 2-day VIP starts at $599.95, single-day general admission is $239.95, and single-day VIP starts at $359.95. You can put 25% down at the time of purchase and pay the rest in equal payments. You can register now for access to passes at Portolamusicfestival.com.

See below for the full lineup.

Yea, it’s real. Sorry we were m.i.a. 😅 Register for access to passes at https://t.co/rMvrVZ34vo On sale begins Friday, May 17 at 12pm PT. pic.twitter.com/hxPYubuheD — Portola Festival (@PortolaFestival) May 13, 2024

RÜFÜS DU SOL

A. G. Cook

Ahadadream

Astra Club (Carlita b2b DJ Tennis)

Barry Can’t Swim (Live)

Ben Böhmer (Live)

BICEP Present CHROMA (AV DJ Set)

Boys Noize b2b VTSS

Busy P b2b Braxe + Falcon

Chase & Status

Deltron 3030

Disclosure

DJ HEARTSTRING

DJ Pee .Wee (AKA Anderson .Paak)

DJ Seinfeld

Empress Of

Fcukers

FISHER

Floating Points

Four Tet

Franc Moody

Gesaffelstein

Glass Beams

Honey Dijon

horsegiirL

Interplanetary Criminal

Jamie xx

Jasper Tygner

Jersey

Jessie Ware

JPEGMAFIA

Joy Orbison

Justice

Kenya Grace

Lava La Rue

LP Giobbi

Luke Alessi

M.I.A.

Maddy Maia

Mall Grab

Mochakk

Mount Kimbie

Nala

Neil Frances

Nia Archives

Nils Hoffmann

Nooriyah

Panjabi Hit Squad

Peaches

Pretty Girl

Raf Saperra

Rebecca Black

Sammy Virji

Sara Landry

Shygirl Presents Club Shy

Snow Strippers

SOULWAX

Starrza

Tinlicker LIVE

Tycho

Zulan