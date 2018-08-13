Jason Simplot Of Rumba Tells You Where To Drink In Seattle

Uproxx

You don’t need to be Dorothy to know we’re not in Kansas anymore, because this week we’re in the Emerald City — Seattle, Washington. The bar culture here is alive, well, and absolutely flourishing. If you love cocktails, you owe yourself a chance to explore all that the city has to offer in the way of boozy beverages.

Don’t know where to start? Lucky for us, we have a guide who knows his way around a good drink. Meet Jason Simplot, bar manager of Rumba! Seattle may be known for its rain, but within Rumba, you’ll find a tropical oasis — serving up beautifully crafted drinks and pan-Caribbean noshes. With over 500 rums on offer, there’s pretty much nothing this bar can’t do with the spirit, and their excellence at utilizing it has been recognized by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. Tiki aficionado? Visit on Tiki Wednesday and partake in Sharks With Frickin’ Lasers or Chandrian’s Fire (trust us). Do you know someone who “hates rum?” Someone who “can’t drink rum, not after college?” Rumba is where you take them to prove them wrong. In no time at all they’ll be eating (technically drinking) their words. Best of all, they’ll be smiling about it too, because as seriously as Rumba takes rum, they’re also unapologetically playful. Vacation is always just a glass away.

Ready to have some fun? Let’s have Jason show us where to drink in the city he calls home!

BRUNCH COCKTAIL OR HAIR OF THE DOG

Hattie’s Hat

Hattie’s Hat, a quintessential Ballard dive bar. The Bloody Mary is bangin’ and the boozy popsicles get you back on track while chilling you out.