Late summer 100% calls for a frothy and fruity tropical cocktail. The ups and downs of tiki cocktail culture over the last century aside, fruit-forward rummy cocktails are always refreshing on a hot day. You don’t have to follow a trend to enjoy them. They will endure from now to eternity. A great example of this is the 1970s take on the classic Piña Colada — the Painkiller.

This drink is elevated without being overly difficult to make. Sure, you need some fresh juices and a little elbow grease to shake it up, but it really isn’t that much harder than any other tropical shaker out there. The key that really elevates this drink and made it an instant classic when it was first shaken up at the Soggy Dollar Bar in the British Virgin Islands is nutmeg. The spice adds that x-factor that takes this from your standard tropical fruit bomb to something deeper and more refreshing.

Come on? You’ve already seen that image up above. You know you want to know how to make this drink. Let’s just dive in and get shaking!

