Warner Bros.

Last Updated: March 5th

Amazon Prime is way more than just a way to get your electronics and books in two days or less. There’s a wide breadth of programming available to stream, and it’s not just recycled titles from Netflix or straight-to-DVD rejects. Although it’s not the easiest streaming service to navigate, there are some surprisingly good movies and TV shows out there to choose from if you know what you’re looking for.

To help you out, we’ve put together the 20 best movies on Amazon Prime right now, all of them unavailable on Netflix. From new Oscar winners to classic titles, you might be surprised as to what the service has available.

A24

Room (2015)

On the surface, director Lenny Abrahamson’s adaptation of an Emma Donoghue novel is the story of a kidnapped young woman and the child she bore in captivity as they make their break for long-desired freedom. Room opts to tackle so much more, however. At its heart, the film is about the prides and pangs of parenthood at the dawn of a child’s entry into the great wide world. Abrahamson tempers his usual quirky cinematic style, allowing the film to thrive on the individual and combined energies of Brie Larson and young Jacob Tremblay. And boy, does it ever. Larson earned an Academy Award for her heartrending performance as the imprisoned Joy, and Tremblay — just seven years old at the time of filming — made his acting debut with a haunting performance.

New Line

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

Adapted by David Mamet from his own play, Glengarry Glen Ross offers up one memorable line after another in a drama filled with screen legends playing desperate men working to survive at a real estate office. Alec Baldwin’s famous monologue gets most of the attention, but it’s the rest of the tense, commanding performances — particularly Al Pacino’s and Jack Lemmon’s — that really seal this as a classic. The plot is seemingly simple, which just makes it more gripping. Glengarry Glen Ross‘ accuracy in capturing this slice of life has made it a how-to for training salesman for decades (although it seems like it would deter most people considering the field).

