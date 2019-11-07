The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Right Now

Last Updated: November 6th

Amazon Prime is way more than just a way to get your electronics and books in two days or less. There’s a wide breadth of good movies and TV shows out there to choose from if you know what you’re looking for.

To help you out, we’ve rounded the 30 best movies on Amazon Prime right now. From new Oscar winners to classic titles, you might be surprised as to what the service has available.

Related: The Best Horror Movies On Amazon Prime Right Now

Chinatown (1974)

Run Time: 130 min | IMDb: 8.2/10

Faye Dunaway and Jack Nicholson star in this neo-noir about a private investigator who becomes entangled in a government scheme. Nicholson plays Jake Gittes, a P.I. hired by Evelyn Malwray (Dunaway) to follow her husband and report on his dealings. It turns out, Mr. Malwray was at the center of a government cover-up as the local water authority was trying to run people off their land by drying up their water source. There’s a lot going on here — corruption, a twisted family secret, romance, and plenty of violence — but watching Nicholson confusedly sort through it all is most of the fun.

12 Monkeys (1998)

Run Time: 129 min | IMDb: 8/10

Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt star in this quintessential ’90s flick, a mind-bending sci-fi story about a convict sent back in time to save humanity. Willis plays Cole, a criminal given a chance to prevent a virus from wiping out most of Earth’s population by traveling back in time to prevent the disease from spreading. He teams up with a psychiatric patient named Goines (an off-his-meds Pitt), who has a read on the mysterious agency responsible for the virus. The two fight their way through conspiracy theories and involuntary psych procedures to get to the truth of why the group wants to destroy the world.

The Virgin Suicides (1999)

Run Time: 97 min | IMDb: 7.2/10

An early work of director Sofia Coppola, this film based on a 1993 novel of the same name, follows the story of the Lisbon sisters, five girls aged 13-17 who make a suicide pact after their youngest sibling kills herself. A sense of mystery and aloofness adds to the girls’ appeal when it comes to the neighborhood boys, through whom much of the story is told. Confined to their house after the death of their sister, the girls find ways of communicating with the outside world through secret phone calls and late-night trysts. Eventually, the sisters make good on their pact, but Coppola chooses to find a sense of freedom and validation in their decision to commit suicide, one that paints the end of the film in a strangely victorious light.

Sunshine Cleaning (2008)

Run Time: 91 min | IMDb: 6.9/10

A comedy about a pair of sisters who run a maid service that cleans up crime scenes is the definition of dark, but there are some bright spots in Amy Adams and Emily Blunt’s Sunshine Cleaning. The two play siblings struggling to find themselves and stay afloat in a small town before they happen upon a macabre idea for a new business. Mopping up blood and hazardous waste isn’t the most reputable of jobs, and the two aren’t particularly good at it, especially Blunt, who plays a woman floundering in her personal and professional life, but if you’ve got a strong stomach, there’s plenty of payoff here.

Spaceballs (1987)

Run Time: 96 min | IMDb: 7.1/10

Mel Brooks’ hilarious space odyssey has become something of a cult classic over the decades. It’s a parody of George Lucas’ Star Wars trilogy, so it follows the same plot: a rogue pilot and his sidekick must rescue a princess and save the galaxy, but instead of Startroopers, the bad guys are known as Space Balls, and everyone is hopelessly out of their depth playing hero (and villain).