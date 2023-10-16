The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Ice Spice, Kid Cudi, Offset, and more.
Ice Spice has certainly been on a roll this year, but while plenty of folks in her position would be more than happy to rest on their laurels, Ice Spice just keeps giving fans more reasons to keep looking out for her. She debuted her newest song, “Pretty Girl” with Rema, on Friday, then performed it on SNL 24 hours later.
Another rap it-girl, Latto, also dropped a new song, but not exactly an official one. She and Christina Aguilera teamed up for an ad for Just Eat, making an argument that maybe all these brand partnerships aren’t so bad. Meanwhile, Young Thug managed to release “From A Woman” from behind bars, Nicki Minaj shared the exclusive “Bahm Bahm,” and Lil Baby joined Skrillex and Flowdan on “Pepper.”
Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending October 13, 2023.
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
Jay Worthy, Kamaiyah & Harry Fraud — Am3rican Dream
The two California rappers team up with one of the most soulful producers in the business for a nine-song LP that proves them a proper pairing of vibey styles.
Ken Carson — A Great Chaos
With Playboi Carti’s Antagonist Tour postponed to next year, why not put out another album from his label, Opium? After all, Carson’s third album will have plenty of lead time to build momentum before they hit the road — and given the spooky aesthetic the collective has cultivated, the Halloween season is as good a time as any.
Offset — Set It Off
Offset’s second album and first since officially splitting up with Migos, Set It Off is an impressive collection of collaborations for the world’s biggest Michael Jackson fan. Cardi B, Don Toliver, Future, Latto, Travis Scott, and Young Nudy all make appearances, but ‘Set spends most of the show going solo — and showing off his singing voice.
Westside Gunn — And Then You Pray For Me
The Buffalo rapper remains every bit as productive as ever. 12 months have gone by since his last mixtape, 10, and he’s used that time to marshal all his curatorial skills, tapping Denzel Curry, DJ Drama, Giggs, JID, Rick Ross, and RZA (among others) to join his usual collaborators Boldy James, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Rome Streetz, and Stove God Cooks. You know what it is.
Singles/Videos
TK — “TK”
Gucci Mane — “Glizock & Wop” Feat. Key Glock
Gucci Mane always had fast chemistry with Key Glock’s mentor Young Dolph, and it appears to have carried over to Glock, as well. This focus track from Gucci Mane’s newest album, Breath Of Fresh Air (out now via Atlantic) suggests that these two can certainly be a dynamic duo.
Larry June & Cardo — “Chops On The Blade”
Larry June and Cardo have turned out to be a match made in heaven. They premiered their partnership more than two years ago and they just keep getting better since. There’s not much selling needed here.
Mike Dimes & Dro Kenji — “Do Not Disturb”
Texas rappers Mike Dimes and South Carolina’s Dro Kenji have been teaming up a bunch over the past couple of years and their chemistry just keeps going up. Their latest is a twitchy, paranoid street sweeper, harkening back to early ’90s thug rap with a modern flair.
Mozzy — “If I Die Right Now”
Mozzy hasn’t lost a step in his time away, with every line of his latest single as cutting as ever. Thanks to his association with CMG, he’s got the momentum to make up for lost time, and this song certainly whets the appetite for his next full-length project.
