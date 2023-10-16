The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Jay Worthy, Kamaiyah & Harry Fraud — Am3rican Dream The two California rappers team up with one of the most soulful producers in the business for a nine-song LP that proves them a proper pairing of vibey styles.

Ken Carson — A Great Chaos With Playboi Carti’s Antagonist Tour postponed to next year, why not put out another album from his label, Opium? After all, Carson’s third album will have plenty of lead time to build momentum before they hit the road — and given the spooky aesthetic the collective has cultivated, the Halloween season is as good a time as any. Offset — Set It Off Offset’s second album and first since officially splitting up with Migos, Set It Off is an impressive collection of collaborations for the world’s biggest Michael Jackson fan. Cardi B, Don Toliver, Future, Latto, Travis Scott, and Young Nudy all make appearances, but ‘Set spends most of the show going solo — and showing off his singing voice.

Westside Gunn — And Then You Pray For Me The Buffalo rapper remains every bit as productive as ever. 12 months have gone by since his last mixtape, 10, and he’s used that time to marshal all his curatorial skills, tapping Denzel Curry, DJ Drama, Giggs, JID, Rick Ross, and RZA (among others) to join his usual collaborators Boldy James, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Rome Streetz, and Stove God Cooks. You know what it is. Singles/Videos

TK — “TK” youtubelink TK Gucci Mane — “Glizock & Wop” Feat. Key Glock Gucci Mane always had fast chemistry with Key Glock’s mentor Young Dolph, and it appears to have carried over to Glock, as well. This focus track from Gucci Mane’s newest album, Breath Of Fresh Air (out now via Atlantic) suggests that these two can certainly be a dynamic duo.

Larry June & Cardo — “Chops On The Blade” Larry June and Cardo have turned out to be a match made in heaven. They premiered their partnership more than two years ago and they just keep getting better since. There’s not much selling needed here. Mike Dimes & Dro Kenji — “Do Not Disturb” Texas rappers Mike Dimes and South Carolina’s Dro Kenji have been teaming up a bunch over the past couple of years and their chemistry just keeps going up. Their latest is a twitchy, paranoid street sweeper, harkening back to early ’90s thug rap with a modern flair.