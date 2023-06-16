The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Doja Cat, Killer Mike, Wiz Khalifa and more.
This week, the new releases are flying fast and furious as Gunna makes his heavily anticipated comeback after nearly year-long incarceration. Meanwhile, more long-awaited comebacks find Doja Cat in full-on boom-bap mode and Killer Mike flying solo for the first time in a decade. Rappers releasing singles included Coi Leray, D Smoke, Foggieraw, Gucci Mane, IDK, Saucy Santana, Trippie Redd, and Tyga & YG. That’s one busy week, right?
Well, it doesn’t stop there. While we’re going to pass over projects like Chingy’s return album Chinglish (even though I maintain he was a better rapper than he ever got credit for) and Kool Keith’s Black Elvis 2, there’s still plenty to dig into this week.
Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending June 16, 2023.
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
Gunna — A Gift And A Curse
Gunna’s back after being locked up for over six months awaiting trial on reportedly trumped-up charges. Amid a backlash for supposedly snitching on his YSL brethren, Gunna returns with a lot to talk about, which he does without the assistance of many longtime collaborators.
Hit-Boy & Big Hit — Surf Or Drown 2
It turns out Hit-Boy saved some of his best beats for his dad. Big Hit also recently returned home from an enforced vacation, and joins his hit-making offspring on what might be the best father-son outing since Goofy and Max crashed that Power Line concert.
Killer Mike — Michael
It’s odd to think that Killer Mike has been in the game over 20 years and yet, for a good portion of that time he was often thought of as the guy who hung out with Outkast or one-half of Run The Jewels. Allow him to reintroduce himself.
Mike Dimes — Texas Boy
The other Mike dropping this week is getting his introduction in early after building a strong resume with his In Dimes We Trust mixtape and strong collabs with artists like IDK and Dro Kenji. He deserves the attention he’s been getting.
Price — Gospel In The Ghetto
While Hit-Boy is the better known Inland Empire native to drop this week, his longtime friend and collaborator Price (formerly Price Tag of Audio Push) drops his own independent project. If you missed out on the last 10 years of his development, this is the perfect chance to get up on one of the West Coast’s most dynamic talents.
Wiz Khalifa — See Ya
Wiz dropped off a surprise collection of breezy, enjoyable songs ahead of his upcoming High School Reunion Tour with Snoop Dogg. They’re perfectly positioned to soundtrack some warm weather fun.
Singles/Videos
Dej Loaf — “Space Jam”
The pint-sized punchline maestro from Detroit hasn’t lost a step since her breakthrough with “Try Me,” and continues to show her gift for melodic deliveries that sink their hooks into your eardrums and truly dig in.
Fresco Trey — “Back In My Shell”
The Memphis rap crooner reflects on the breakdown of a relationship in this lovelorn, introspective ballad. Asking for some clarity, he threatens to go back into his shell — relatable, honestly.
Kota The Friend — “Barcelona” Feat. Samm Henshaw
Kota’s been releasing a string of upbeat, dance-infused singles ahead of his next project, which aims to take advantage of the uptick in breezy, EDM-inspired albums that have been coming out lately. His have had more of a live band feel, which helps set them apart.
Ncognita — “LA” Feat. Kalan.FrFr
The Los Angeles rapper who garnered recognition for being signed to Issa Rae’s Raedio record label drops a smooth single bolstered by Kalan’s singsong hook and a bubbly beat that will sure sound nice being played out of car stereos on Crenshaw.
Shady Blu — “Hoedown” Feat. Zoe Osama
Shady Blu might be from LA, but her new track could just as easily ride out at a party in Texas, Memphis, or Atlanta as it could in LA or the Bay. It’s a hypnotic, upbeat party track that showcases SB’s hit-writing potential.
Wynne — “Hot Friend”
Wynne’s been on a mission to expand her fanbase lately, blending her intricate, wordplay-laden bars with more radio-friendly production, and to be honest, a lot of it is working. With her recent freestyle for Sway In The Morning going viral, her latest single arrives right on time to capture curious ears out looking for more of her work.
