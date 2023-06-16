The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Gunna — A Gift And A Curse Gunna’s back after being locked up for over six months awaiting trial on reportedly trumped-up charges. Amid a backlash for supposedly snitching on his YSL brethren, Gunna returns with a lot to talk about, which he does without the assistance of many longtime collaborators.

Hit-Boy & Big Hit — Surf Or Drown 2 It turns out Hit-Boy saved some of his best beats for his dad. Big Hit also recently returned home from an enforced vacation, and joins his hit-making offspring on what might be the best father-son outing since Goofy and Max crashed that Power Line concert. Killer Mike — Michael It’s odd to think that Killer Mike has been in the game over 20 years and yet, for a good portion of that time he was often thought of as the guy who hung out with Outkast or one-half of Run The Jewels. Allow him to reintroduce himself.

Mike Dimes — Texas Boy The other Mike dropping this week is getting his introduction in early after building a strong resume with his In Dimes We Trust mixtape and strong collabs with artists like IDK and Dro Kenji. He deserves the attention he’s been getting. Price — Gospel In The Ghetto While Hit-Boy is the better known Inland Empire native to drop this week, his longtime friend and collaborator Price (formerly Price Tag of Audio Push) drops his own independent project. If you missed out on the last 10 years of his development, this is the perfect chance to get up on one of the West Coast’s most dynamic talents.

Wiz Khalifa — See Ya Wiz dropped off a surprise collection of breezy, enjoyable songs ahead of his upcoming High School Reunion Tour with Snoop Dogg. They’re perfectly positioned to soundtrack some warm weather fun. Singles/Videos

Dej Loaf — “Space Jam” The pint-sized punchline maestro from Detroit hasn’t lost a step since her breakthrough with “Try Me,” and continues to show her gift for melodic deliveries that sink their hooks into your eardrums and truly dig in. Fresco Trey — “Back In My Shell” The Memphis rap crooner reflects on the breakdown of a relationship in this lovelorn, introspective ballad. Asking for some clarity, he threatens to go back into his shell — relatable, honestly.

Kota The Friend — “Barcelona” Feat. Samm Henshaw Kota’s been releasing a string of upbeat, dance-infused singles ahead of his next project, which aims to take advantage of the uptick in breezy, EDM-inspired albums that have been coming out lately. His have had more of a live band feel, which helps set them apart. Ncognita — “LA” Feat. Kalan.FrFr The Los Angeles rapper who garnered recognition for being signed to Issa Rae’s Raedio record label drops a smooth single bolstered by Kalan’s singsong hook and a bubbly beat that will sure sound nice being played out of car stereos on Crenshaw.