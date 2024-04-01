All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Beyoncé drop 2024’s most-anticipated album so far and Camila Cabello experiment with her sound. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Beyoncé — “Jolene” At last: Cowboy Carter is here. Among the highlights of Beyoncé’s new album is her cover of “Jolene,” which is more of a reinterpretation of Dolly Parton’s original than a cover, as it makes some significant, tone-changing lyrical shifts. Camila Cabello — “I Luv It” Feat. Playboi Carti Are Camila Cabello and Charli XCX beefing? It doesn’t look like it, but the song at the core of that narrative just dropped: Cabello’s Playboi Carti-featuring “I Luv It.” The glitchy single sees Cabello embracing a more experimental pop direction that incites interest for what’s to come next.

St. Vincent — “Flea” St. Vincent announced some tour dates last week in support of her upcoming album All Born Screaming. She also came through with new music from the project, handing Dave Grohl the drum sticks on the dynamic rocker “Flea.” Doechii and JT — “Alter Ego” Doechii and City Girls’ JT are helping put Florida on the hip-hop map in 2024, and now they’ve joined forces on a new collab, “Alter Ego.” The tune, built on a sample of “Show Me Love” by Robin S., is a dancefloor rager that’ll get you moving with an aggressive edge.

J-Hope with Gaeko and Yoonmirae — “Neuron” This past week was a big one for BTS fans, as J-Hope dropped his Hope On The Street documentary and the accompanying Hope On The Street Vol. 1 mini album. The brief project sees him link up with a number of collaborators, like Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers On “Lock/ Unlock,” his BTS bandmate Jung Kook on “I Wonder,” and Gaeko and Yoonmirae on “Neuron.” Rico Nasty and Boys Noize — “H.O.T.” Rico has consistently been one of the most creative and adventurous rappers in the game, and to that point, her new project, a collab with Boys Noize called HARDC0RE DR3AMZ, sees her exploring dance music. In a recent Uproxx interview, Rico spoke about her love for rave culture and its influence on her work, saying, “I travel a lot and do a lot of shows overseas and they still love to dance out there, so I just wanted to do something that I never did before and really dive into what that could sound like.”

1999 Write The Future and Rich Brian — “Pump It Up” Feat. TiaCorine Mysterious 88rising-affiliated group 1999 Write The Future is back with another banger, linking up with Rich Brian and TiaCorine on “Pump It Up.” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes the song “takes its name from the favored refrain of the jock jams of the ’90s and, appropriately, takes heavy inspiration from them, with synthetic laser blaps, echoing bass, and rapid tempo.” DIIV — “Everyone Out” When DIIV shared “Everyone Out” last week, they said the song “utilizes a softer and more textural sonic pallet.” That indeed is true, as the song, while bearing some shoegaze and slowcore influence, is far from heavy and instead creates an immersive but uncluttered aural environment over the course of five minutes.