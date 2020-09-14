All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with the best new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of new music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Chance The Rapper link up with a legend and Demi Lovato share an important message. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the rest of the best new music this week below.

Ludacris — “Found You” Feat. Chance The Rapper During a Verzuz session in May, Ludacris teased some new music, including a collaboration with Chance The Rapper. Now, months later, the pair have dropped the track, “Found You.” On the smooth cut, the duo have loving words for the objects of their affections. Gorillaz — “Strange Timez” Feat. Robert Smith Damon Albarn has become a collaboration king in recent months thanks to Gorillaz’s Song Machine series, which has paired the group up with a bevy of diverse and talented artists. The latest meeting of the musical minds had them joining forces with The Cure leader Robert Smith for the appropriately alternative “Strange Timez.” There’s a lot more to come, too, as the tracklist for their first Song Machine collection reveals collaborations with Elton John, 6lack, St. Vincent, Beck, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Jpegmafia, and Earthgang.

Dame D.O.L.L.A. — “Kobe” Feat. Snoop Dogg The soundtrack for the NBA 2K is usually filled with hits, and in an uncommon move, one of the players got himself on the playlist. Damian Lillard (as Dame D.O.L.L.A.) is a more accomplished and skilled rapper than most pro athletes, and his contribution to this year’s soundtrack is “Kobe!.” The track features Snoop Dogg and Derrick Milano, and it’s a fitting tribute to the late basketball great. Marshmello and Demi Lovato — “OK Not To Be OK” Demi Lovato has been more open than many about her struggles with mental health, and she showed up in a big way on World Suicide Prevention Day last week. She and Marshmello teamed up for “OK Not To Be OK,” an empowering anthem with lyrics like, “When you’re high on emotion / And you’re losing your focus / And you feel too exhausted to pray / Don’t get lost in the moment / Or give up when you’re closest / All you need is somebody to say / It’s okay not to be okay.”

Conway The Machine — From King To A God Conway recently explained his new album to Uproxx, “I elevated, you know what I’m saying? My pen, man… it’s like I went from: You thought I was good before, I’m great now. It’s like going from good to great — from king to a god. I just felt I’m at a level with my pen that’s like I’m even surprising myself sometimes with some of the sh*t I’m writing.” T.I. — “Ring” Feat. Young Thug T.I. and Young Thug are far from strangers, and the two have reunited yet again on “Ring.” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams called the track a “return to form” for both T.I. and Thug and noted that on it, “the Atlantan rappers trade bars with a back-and-forth flow that highlights their yin-and-yang chemistry and clever lyricism.”

Major Lazer — “Oh My Gawd” Feat. Nicki Minaj 2020 has been huge for Nicki Minaj, as she secured her first No. 1 single ever this year thanks to her appearance on Doja Cat’s “Say So.” Now she’s back working with big-time collaborators, this time giving Major Lazer an assist on the dance-ready “Oh My Gawd.” Mxmtoon — “OK On Your Own” Feat. Carly Rae Jepsen Mxmtoon is a rising force in indie-pop, and she’s getting noticed, but not just by fans. Her peers are seeing what she’s up to and want in. Carly Rae Jepsen hopped on Mxmtoon’s latest, “OK On Your Own,” about which Mxmtoon was amped, saying, “I was beyond excited to work on this track and have it be graced by Carly Rae Jepsen, someone who stands for empowerment and knows the themes of love and loneliness all too well.”