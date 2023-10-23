All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw a week defined by high-profile collaborations, from Charli XCX and Sam Smith to The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Charli XCX and Sam Smith — “In The City” Charli and Smith are two of the most exciting artists in pop music right now, so of course the pair’s new collaboration, “In The City,” is worth checking out. It’s a radio- and club-ready anthem that’s all about partying on a fun night out, and both Charli and Smith sound fantastic on the lively tune. The Kid Laroi, Jung Kook, and Central Cee — “Too Much” “Too Much” is a real international affair: Australian pop-rap favorite The Kid Laroi, BTS star Jung Kook, and British rapper Central Cee come together on the new single, which avoids becoming a too-many-cooks-ism with all three slotting nicely into the smooth and punchy pop number.

Sampha — “Dancing Circles” It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Sampha: His debut album, Process, was released back in 2017. Now, though, he’s finally come through with a sophomore LP, Lahai. It’s gorgeous, too, with songs like “Dancing Circles” that highlight his idiosyncratic voice and engaging songwriting. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne — “Presha” Wayne and Chainz had a hit on their hands in 2016 with ColleGrove, so now they’re returning later this year with another team-up album, Welcome 2 ColleGrove. They unveiled “Presha” last week, which features the two rappers doing their thing over a beat that features a satisfying contrast between deep bass and high-pitch whistling.

City Girls — “Flashy” Feat. Kim Petras It’s too bad summer has come and gone, because “Flashy” would have been perfect for warm weather. The City Girls and Kim Petras collab is more than welcome here in fall, though, and it sees the pop star and hip-hop duo do some deserved flexing. Caroline Polachek — “Dang” Polachek came through with the acclaimed Desire, I Want To Turn Into You earlier this year, but she’s not letting that be the end of her 2023. She released “Dang” last week, which she had the pleasure of premiering live on The Late Show with a fun TED Talk-themed performance.

The Rolling Stones — “Bite My Head Off” Feat. Paul McCartney Uproxx’s Steven Hyden wrote of Hackney Diamonds, the new Rolling Stones album, “They sound muscular but not lumbering, catchy but not overly pandering to contemporary trends, and (most importantly) ‘admirably dignified’ without appearing ‘terrifyingly old.’ They don’t approach their ’60s and ’70s prime, but by now only committed haters and delusional sycophants would hold Hackney Diamonds to that standard.” Griff — “Into The Walls” Griff unveiled Vert1go Vol. 1 last week, an EP that marks her first release since her acclaimed 2021 debut album One Foot In Front Of The Other. Among the highlights is “Into The Walls,” which starts off sounding like an emotional piano ballad before the percussion comes in and kicks the track into a different, upbeat gear.