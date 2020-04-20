All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week. This week saw a long-awaited and highly-praised new album from Fiona Apple and DaBaby’s third album in just over a year. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

DaBaby — Blame It On Baby DaBaby released his debut album last March. Now it’s just over a year later and he’s already back with his third full-length release, Blame It On Baby. Fans may not be sure how to feel about the record, but it has features from Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Future, and others. Fiona Apple — Fetch The Bolt Cutters Uproxx’s Steven Hyden, like many other critics, had high praise for Apple’s first album in eight years, writing of it, “This, ultimately, is what was happened during Fiona’s hiatus away from the rest of us: She became her own genre. How lucky are we that it just grew by one more classic.” Read our review of Fetch The Bolt Cutters here.

DVSN — A Muse In Her Feelings The Canadian R&B duo have been on the rise over the past few years, and now they have returned with their third album, A Muse In Her Feelings. They got some big-time assists this go around, from artists like Future, Summer Walker, and Partynextdoor. Bon Iver — “PDLIF” Artists are doing all they can to get themselves and their supporters through these peculiar times. For Justin Vernon, that has involved releasing an optimistic new Bon Iver track called “PDLIF,” the proceeds from which will go to benefit healthcare workers.

21 Savage — “Secret” Feat. Summer Walker 21 Savage had an eventful 2019 due to his well-noted situation with ICE, and 2020 is shaping up to be busy on the music side of things with Savage Mode 2 on the way. As fans await that release, Savage has linked up with Summer Walker for “Secret,” a nostalgic new song that’s hopefully the first of many more in the upcoming months. Playboi Carti — “@ Meh” Following some big and likely unappreciated promises, Playboi Carti is getting ready to drop Whole Lotta Red. He teased the record with an artistic and NSFW video for “@ Meh,” about which Lil Uzi Vert does not care (in jest, of course).

Westside Gunn — Pray For Paris The bad news is that Westside Gunn was diagnosed with coronavirus, but the good news is that he has since recovered. With that out of the way, he just dropped a new album, and he recently told Uproxx of the origins of Pray For Paris, “It started off as a EP. I was out in Paris. I had no idea I was even going to record one record, because I went out there for fashion week. Everything was based off of fashion week.” Read our interview with Gunn here. Peter CottonTale — Catch The Social Experiment member (and therefore, Chance The Rapper associate) Peter CottonTale just independently released a new album, and fans of his previous gospel-inspired work will love this. Furthermore, the album has a couple of features from Chance, as well as contributions from Jeremih, Jamila Woods, PJ Morton, Jon Batiste, Kirk Franklin, Yebba, and others.