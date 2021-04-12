All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Taylor Swift refresh her archives and Doja Cat and SZA team up for a hit. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Taylor Swift — Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Taylor Swift kicked off the journey of re-recording her old albums last week with the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which features faithful recreations of classic tracks. She also shared a touching note with her fans that reads in part, “This was the musical era in which so many inside jokes were created between us, so many hugs exchanged and hands touched, so many unbreakable bonds formed. So before I say anything else, let me just say that it was a real honor to get to be a teenager alongside you.” Doja Cat and SZA — “Kiss Me More” Here in the middle of April, summer is quickly approaching. Now the soundtrack for the season is starting to come together as Doja Cat and SZA linked up for “Kiss Me More,” a soulful and subtly funky new tune that’s not too far removed from “Say So” on the Doja Cat family tree.

Brockhampton — Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine This may be the beginning of the end for Brockhampton, as Kevin Abstract recently declared that after releasing Roadrunner, there will be one more this year before the group calls it quits. They’re not going out alone, as Roadrunner features guest spots from folks like Danny Brown, Jpegmafia, and ASAP Rocky. Miguel — Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4 Miguel released a new installment of his beloved Art Dealer Chic EP series last week, which is bound to please longtime followers. If that wasn’t enough, in a video for “So I Lie,” it seems like Miguel low-key shared some pretty major life news.

Polo G — “Rapstar” Polo G has quickly earned the favor of hip-hop heads, and subsequently, he’s become a breakout star over the past couple years. He celebrates this status on “Rapstar,” an appropriately titled tune on which the young rapper flexes so hard his shirt is in danger of tearing. CJ — Loyalty Over Royalty (Deluxe) People can’t get enough of CJ right now thanks to his breakout hit “Whoopty,” and now he has given the people what they want by expanding his Loyalty Over Royalty EP into essentially a full-length album with a new deluxe edition. The release adds four fresh songs to the front of the tracklist, including “Whoopty NYC” which adds French Montana and Rowdy Rebel to the track.

Majid Jordan — “Waves Of Blue” Of all the artists signed to Drake’s OVO Sound, Majid Jordan has been among the most quiet of the past few years. They last dropped a full-length album four years ago, but they returned last week with “Waves Of Blue,” a synth-pop emotional outpouring of affection. Lil Tjay — Destined 2 Win In his review, Uproxx’s Aaron Williams writes of Lil Tjay’s new album, “Although Destined 2 Win doesn’t offer many surprises or tremendous strides in character development for the burgeoning star, it does its job as a showcase for his burnished songwriting well enough to justify its existence. […] His swagger is enough to coast on for now, with his charm as an artist and gift for imitation giving him a smooth surface to glide on while he figures himself out. Hopefully, no one scratches that surface before he does.”