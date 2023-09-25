All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Doja Cat unveil 2023’s defining hip-hop album so far and The National double up with their second LP of the year. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Doja Cat — “Agora Hills” Doja is mostly in her rap bag on her new album Scarlet, but pop-Doja gets some shine, too, on songs like “Agora Hills.” The track goes back and forth between gentle singing vocals and Doja rapping favorably about a romantic presence in her life. The National — “Laugh Track” Feat. Phoebe Bridgers In his thought exercise combining The National’s two 2023 albums, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden wrote of the new project’s Phoebe Bridgers collaboration, “I am a Bridgers fan, but she is an ingredient that has been way overused in contemporary indie rock, like avocado or cilantro at your favorite ‘hip’ bistro. And The National in particular have really overextended their Phoebe Bridgers usage this year. But ‘Laugh Track’ is a very good song, and limiting Bridgers overall sweetens her particular flavoring on the track.”

Zach Bryan — “Boys Of Faith” Feat. Bon Iver Zach Bryan is already one of the year’s biggest artists with his No. 1 self-titled album, but he had more to say, and he said it on his new surprise EP, Boys Of Faith. The title track is a Bon Iver collaboration, with Justin Vernon’s distinct falsetto backing Bryan on a lush and evocative number. Brent Faiyaz — “WY@” Faiyaz is a big over a year removed from his most recent full-length release, 2022’s Wasteland, so he returned last week with “WY@.” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes of the song, “Although he tries to ‘take accountability,’ he finds himself caught up in a loop of addictive drama — and sending those three little letters that cause so much trouble.”

Bakar and Summer Walker — “Hell N Back” Bakar’s “Hell N Back” dates back to its initial release in 2019, but he brought it back for his just-released sophomore album, but with a twist. He got Summer Walker to feature on the new version, and she brings some gentle soul to the breezy tune. Jean Dawson and SZA — “No SZNs” Dawson is an exciting multi-genre up-and-comer who’s managed to capture SZA’s attention, as the two collaborate on “No SZNs.” On the chilled-out but dynamic song, the two flex their vocal chops as they sing about the comfort they find in consistency.

Blink-182 — “One More Time” Blink’s comeback album with Tom DeLonge is on the way later this fall and the latest look at it is “One More Time,” the new single they dropped last week. It’s a reflective and introspective number, on which the band looks back on their tumultuous journey and where things stand now. Bleachers — “Modern Girl” Do Bleachers have a new album on the way? Based on the release “Modern Girl” last week, it seems like it! The track has some heartland rock inspiration, and it’s an overall catchy number that’s perfectly fleshed out with some saxophone (and an increasingly rare sax break).