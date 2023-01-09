All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Drake bless the new year with a feature and Quavo mourn a tragic loss. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters. Also find our Uproxx HQ Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly with the best new music, at the end of this post.

Popcaan — “We Caa Done” Feat. Drake Drake had a massive 2022 with both Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss, but here in the first days of 2023, he’s not taking his foot off the gas. Popcaan and Drake blessed the first new music Friday of the year with “We Caa Done,” a warm new dancehall tune that comes with a Kevin Durant-featuring video. Quavo — “Without You” The last few months have been tough for Migos and associates after the November death of Takeoff. Offset and Quavo have offered occasional looks at how they’ve been doing since that tragic day, and now Quavo has done so through music via “Without You,” on which he grieves, “Tears rolling down my eyes / Can’t tell you how many times I cried / Days ain’t the same without you.”

Skrillex, Fred Again.., and Flowdan — “Rumble” In terms of albums, the last we heard from Skrillex was his 2014 debut album Recess. That was about nine years ago now, but he’s getting ready to drop a new project this year. He previewed it last week with “Rumble,” a brief team-up with Fred Again.. and Flowdan. But that’s not all… Skrillex, PinkPantheress, and Trippie Redd — “Way Back” …as he also came through with another collaboration, a team-up with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd dubbed “Way Back.” It’s another quick-hitter, a two-minute tune that is carried by PinkPantheress’ serene verse over a gentle-but-rapid-fire instrumental.

Ice Spice — “In Ha Mood” Ice Spice ended 2022 as one of the hottest emerging rappers in the game and now she starts 2023 by keeping up the intrigue with another new drop, “In Ha Mood.” Uproxx’s Alex Gonzalez notes of the tune, “Complete with a drill beat and R&B-sounding vocal samples, Ice maintains a fiery flow throughout, as she reiterates her confidence.” 2KBaby — “Don’t Love Me Now” Feat. Charlieonnafriday Speaking of rising rappers, 2KBaby also started out the year with some heat, linking up with Charlieonnafriday on “Don’t Love Me Now.” On the song, as Uproxx’s Alex Gonzalez notes, Baby “teams up with singer Charlieonafriday to address his doubters, haters, and naysayers, noting that he made it this far without their support.”

French Montana and DJ Drama — “The Oath” Feat. Chinx After the holiday new music lull, it usually takes a minute for the music world to get some momentum going again. French Montana got things going last week, though, with the collaborative DJ Drama mixtape Coke Boys 6. Tragically, the release was overshadowed by a shooting on his music video set that reportedly had ten victims. Russ — “Put You On Game” More than most rappers, Russ has done a terrific job at forging his own path and making things happen for himself. So, aspiring MCs would be served by listening to his advice, of which he has plenty on “Put You On Game“: “Lemme put you on game / Don’t listen to people who lose, or you’ll do the same / Stop talkin’ to people who don’t give a f*ck what you say / Stop spendin’ your money on weed, go hop on a plane / Stop pointin’ the finger and start takin’ some of the blame.”