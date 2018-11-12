All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week sees the release of a hugely anticipated new song from Earl Sweatshirt, Fleet Foxes’ earliest recordings, and a posthumous album from Charles Bradley that is sure to tug on the heartstrings. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for music. Check out the highlights below.

St. Louis rapper Smino offers up a particularly strong collection with its sights set on being a classic. In his review of the record, Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes that the artist makes a leap on the collection, “he’s become more accessible… despite its moody-sounding moniker, [it] is as bright as the St. Louisan rapper has ever sounded.”

No band has dominated rock radio over the last couple years like Imagine Dragons, strengthening a run that took the alternative world by storm dating back to 2012. At this point, the band’s ubiquity has become seamless, with new singles topping the charts while the old ones drift away. Their newest album already has a massive hit with “Natural,” and promises more on the way.

There are a million reasons why Charles Bradley’s death a year ago gutted music fans all over the world, from his joyful spirit to his amazing success story. With that in mind, it’s hard to listen to unreleased songs by him without getting emotional. His final album, Black Velvet, seeks to have fans remember the artist not for his death but for the incredible talent and vitality he gave to the world. With his stunning voice, that won’t be hard.

Clay Frankel and Chris Bailoni are a pair of Chicago musicians and roommates making synth-rock under the moniker of Grapetooth. Though the former is better known for his band Twin Peaks, this is the record that exists strongly outside of that context. In his profile of the band, Uproxx’s Corbin Reiff calls the album “a supremely gorgeous collection of ten different tracks that embody the soul of your favorite ‘80s synth-wave bands with the open-hearted punk rock angst of The Replacements.”