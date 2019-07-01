All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw yet another high profile Ed Sheeran collaboration and a new solo effort from Radiohead leader Thom Yorke. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Ed Sheeran — “Beautiful People” (feat. Khalid)

Ed Sheeran is gearing up to drop his guest-heavy No. 6 Collaborations Project album, and now he has released his joint effort with one of the hottest collaborators of the past couple years: Khalid. As expected, “Beautiful People” sounds like a pop hit, and the song’s video is good for a laugh, too.

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib — Bandana

Gibbs and Madlib first showed off how powerful their joined forces are in 2014 with their standout record Piñata, and now they’re back with more. Once again, they’re firing on every last cylinder. The record features the Anderson .Paak collaboration “Giannis,” as well as contributions from Black Thought, Killer Mike, Pusha T, and Yasiin Bey.

