All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week sees the release of Greta Van Fleet’s retro debut album, big hip-hop releases from Lil Yachty, Future, and Juice Wrld, and great indie records from Empress Of and Cloud Nothings. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Greta Van Fleet — Anthem Of The Peaceful Army

If you feel like you’ve heard Greta Van Fleet before, you are not alone. The young Michigan band has been compared to Led Zeppelin by everyone with ears, but that doesn’t mean their debut album’s achievement is anything to scoff at. In his interview with the band, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden wrote, “Greta Van Fleet is quite good at making ancient-sounding music that remains extremely popular at a time when nobody else is seemingly interested or capable of filling that void.”

Khalid — Suncity EP

Khalid is making the most out of his time in the spotlight, popping up on endless features while his profile continues to grow on the strength of his debut album, American Teen. But his latest, Suncity, is a moment for the R&B powerhouse to start new. With a sophomore album expected early next year, Khalid said the following about this appetizer in a statement: “More than anything in life right now I want growth. I want my music to grow and represent how I am growing up. Suncity is the start of a new era for me, this music poured out of me and I didn’t want to wait to share it. I wanted to be able to live in this moment with my fans and my friends and speak from the heart.”