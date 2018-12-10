All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week was pretty light on new music, but still found Gucci Mane offering up a new record, the first posthumous offering from XXXTentacion, and Christmas tunes from the likes of Robyn and Queens Of The Stone Age. Yeah, it was still a pretty good week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Gucci Mane — Evil Genius

There was a time when Gucci Mane was turning out albums at a quicker pace than most anyone. But since his release from prison in 2016 and becoming a fixture on the festival circuit, Gucci has stopped to smell the roses. His first big release of the year tries to make it up to anyone that expects his non-stop pace of release, with a sprawling effort that includes appearances from Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Quavo, Kevin Gates, Lil Yachty, and many more.

XXXTentacion — Skins

The death of XXXTentacion brought about complex feelings that many in the music world are still trying to parse. But in spite of his horrific actions, the fact remains that he was making a mark with his music that cannot be ignored. This first album since his murder is just ten songs with a single guest. But that guest just happens to be Kanye West, making this first chapter of the posthumous XXX recording output a must-hear for hip-hop fans.