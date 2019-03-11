All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Deputy Music Editor
03.11.19

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw Maren Morris offer her anticipated follow-up to her smash song “The Middle,” Juice Wrld proved why he is one of the most exciting young voices in hip-hop, and indie rock bands The National and The Black Keys returning to action without missing a step. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Maren Morris — Girl

Maren Morris’ monster hit with Zedd last year, “The Middle,” launched her into a new level of pop stardom, and her first album since tries to reconcile this new popularity with her brand of country-infused songwriting. The resulting album is Girl, a mature and poised effort that includes features from Brandi Carlile and the Brothers Osborne while renowned songwriter Greg Kurstin lends a hand on co-writes, as the record chronicles the last few years that has seen her career take off and her personal life soar with a recent marriage.

Juice Wrld — Death Race Of Love

Emo-rap is thriving in the hands of Juice Wrld. His second release in as many years (in addition to his collaborative project with Future last year) finds the Chicago young star light on features but heavy on feelings. Spanning a sprawling 22 songs, the record threatens to be too much of a good thing, but it’s hard to keep your ears off this guy when he’s in his groove.

