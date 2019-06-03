All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw a surprise new project from Miley Cyrus, as well as the return of grime star Skepta. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Mark Ronson — “Find U Again” Feat. Camila Cabello

Mark Ronson and Camila Cabello are no strangers to big-time pop hits, so it makes sense that a collaboration between the two would work well. The disco-inspired single has a heavy bass line and a strong hook that makes this one of the better crying-in-the-club songs this year. There’s even some indie cred here: Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker co-wrote the song.

Skepta — Ignorance Is Bliss

It’s been three years, but now one of grime’s kings has returned. The album was led by the single “Bullet From A Gun,” a bouncy track in which Skepta gets vulnerable, with lyrics like, “‘Cause like a bullet from a gun it burns / When you realize she was never your girl / It was just your turn / You got to face your demons, don’t matter how much money you earn.”