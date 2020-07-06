All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Pop Smoke’s highly anticipated posthumous debut album and a pair of unexpected drops from Kanye West. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the best new music this week below.

Pop Smoke — Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon Despite the minor album art controversy with the new Pop Smoke album, there was much rejoicing upon its release. That’s thanks in part to the stacked roster of guests on it, which includes Quavo, Lil Baby, DaBaby, 50 Cent, and a ton of others. Rumor has it that a deluxe edition could be on the way soon, too. Kanye West — “Wash Us In The Blood” Feat. Travis Scott Before he was a presidential candidate, Kanye West has a big week musically, offering a preview of his upcoming album God’s Country with the charged Travis Scott collaboration “Wash Us In The Blood.” This wasn’t the only song on which Kanye appeared last week, though.

Ty Dolla Sign — “Ego Death” Feat. Kanye West, FKA Twigs, and Skrillex Kanye also lent a guest appearance to Ty Dolla Sign for “Ego Death.” Those two artists comprised half of the eclectic all-star lineup featured on the track which also included FKA Twigs and Skrillex. Sufjan Stevens — “America” Sufjan Stevens is gearing up for his first solo album in half a decade, and he offered a preview of it heading into Independence Day weekend. He did so via the thematically appropriate “America,” a 12-minute epic that shares some criticisms of the country we call home.

Boygenius — Boygenius Demos available for 24 hours tonight at midnight on bandcamp :

boygenius – ‘demos’, versions of “Bite The Hand”, “Me & My Dog” and “Stay Down” to benefit @outmemphis, @DWCweb + Mutual Aid Disaster Relief of Richmond https://t.co/iYyF6Z8dpi @julienrbaker, @phoebe_bridgers @lucydacus pic.twitter.com/VW89CH9k7r — Matador Records (@matadorrecords) July 2, 2020 Boygenius released their first and only project, their self-titled debut EP, in 2018. Now, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker have dug through the archives to offer more: In the name of charity, the trio shared a collection of demos recorded before the EP. Those who haven’t heard of the release until now have already missed their opportunity to check it out, though, as the project was only available for one day. Gucci Mane — So Icy Summer It looked for a while like Gucci Mane was ready to leave his label. Instead, he teamed with Atlantic to form a label of his own, The New 1017. The outfit’s first release is a compilation, which features an album-worth of new Gucci Mane, as well as tracks from The New 1017 signees.

Tory Lanez and Kevin Gates — “Convertible Burt” The New Toronto 3 was Lanez’s last work under his deal with Interscope, so now he is free to do things on his own. He kicked off his new era by recruiting Kevin Gates for “Convertible Burt,” a contribution to the Fast & Furious 9 soundtrack. Pup — Live At The Electric Ballroom TODAY ONLY "PUP – LIVE AT THE ELECTRIC BALLROOM" is available for download from @Bandcamp. Tomorrow it's gone. $10. 50% of proceeds to Critical Resistance (@C_Resistance) + Breakaway Addiction Services (@bas_toronto). https://t.co/49IcZTIR29 pic.twitter.com/mnJXEq6TdD — PUP (@puptheband) July 3, 2020 Like Boygenius, Pop also shared a charity release that would only be out for a day. Instead of a demos collection, though, the Toronto rockers shared a raucous live album filmed last year at London’s legendary Electric Ballroom.