All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week. This week saw Selena Gomez update her album from earlier this year and a reunion from three legends responsible for one of the biggest hits of the 2000s. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Charli XCX — “Forever” During this state of quarantine, Charli XCX is trying something different: Making an album with her fans’ help in real time. She recently shared samples of a song, solicited input from her followers, and what resulted was “Forever,” a classic example of Charli’s ability to blend upfront catchiness with synthy experimentalism. Phoebe Bridgers — “Kyoto” Phoebe Bridgers hasn’t had much time to herself in recent times, meaning that she has spent the past couple years focused on collaborations instead of the solo work that launched her career. She is returning to straight up Phoebe Bridgers albums soon, though, as she announced Punisher and shared the new single “Kyoto.”

Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris — “SexBeat” “Yeah!” is undeniably one of the biggest and more memorable songs of the past two decades, and now the trio behind it is back. Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris have reunited on “SexBeat,” which was recorded over two years ago and revealed during a recent Instagram Live battle between Jon and T-Pain. Rico Nasty — “Popstar” Rico Nasty is one of the most predominant rising rappers, but she channels pop and rock on her her single, “Popstar.” Nasty plays an emo-indebted cover girl in the video for the catchy and hard-hitting track.

Gorillaz — “Aries” Feat. Peter Hook and Georgia Gorillaz previously declared that their Song Machine series wouldn’t be shutting down due to the pandemic, and they made good on their word with “Aries.” Linking up with Georgia and Joy Division/New Order co-founder Peter Hook, the midtempo track strongly incorporates influences from their esteemed collaborators. Tory Lanez — New Toronto 3 Tory Lanez has become on the biggest social media stars of the quarantine era thanks to his Instagram Live broadcasts, and aside from that, he has also dropped some new music. His versatile New Toronto 3 mixtape includes features from artists like Mansa and Lil Tjay.